AUD/USD analysis: break above 0.7700 supports a rally to 0.7830
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7675
The Australian dollar was among the best performers this past week, rallying up to 0.7695, to settle a few pips below the critical 0.7700 threshold. The Aussie surged sharply on Thursday, following the release of a record trade balance surplus of $3.5 billion for December, up from November's $2.04bn surplus. Exports rose by 5% in the month, helped by a 14% increase in coal and a 10% raise in iron-ore shipments, while imports rose by 1%. Also, Chinese Central Bank surprise intervention to weaken the Yuan on Friday, boosted the Aussie. The pair has finally broken the 0.75/0.76 range, and a break above 0.7700 could result in a retest of 2016 high in the 0.7830 region. Daily basis, technical indicators support additional gains, heading sharply higher well above their mid-lines, whilst the 20 DMA also heads north almost vertically, but well below the current level, indicating strong AUD's demand. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA gained upward strength and acts as dynamic support, now around 0.7630, while the Momentum indicator resumed its advance near overbought readings and following a limited downward correction, whilst the RSI hovers around 64, all of which supports a new leg higher, particularly on a break above the mentioned high.
Support levels: 0.7630 0.7590 0.7550
Resistance levels: 0.7695 0.7735 0.7770
