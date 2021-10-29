AUD/USD

On Thursday, the Australian Dollar rose by 56 pips or 0.75% against the US Dollar. The currency pair tested the 0.7550 level during Thursday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, buyers could continue to drive the exchange rate higher during the following trading session. The possible target for bullish traders will be near the 0.7580 area.

However, the resistance level at 0.7550 could provide resistance for the AUD/USD currency exchange rate within this session.