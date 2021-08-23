AUD/USD

The AUD/USD currency pair bounced off a support level at 0.7109 on Friday. As a result, the Australian Dollar edged higher by 41 pips or 0.58% against the US Dollar during Friday's trading session.

Given that the exchange rate has breached the resistance level of the 50– hour simple moving average at 0.7147, buyers could continue to drive the price higher during the following trading session.

However, bullish traders could find resistance formed by the weekly pivot point at 0.7204 within this session.

EUR/USD trades above 1.17 on upbeat mood, after mixed PMIs

EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, gaining ground as markets cheer prospects that the Federal Reserve refrains from tapering its bond-buying scheme. Eurozone PMIs were mixed. Covid headlines and US figures are awaited.

GBP/USD trades around 1.3650 after downbeat UK data

GBP/USD has bounced off its lows, buoyed by an improving market mood. Investors expect the Fed to refrain from withdrawing support. Elevated UK covid cases are somewhat weighing on sterling. Markit's preliminary UK Services PMI badly disappointed with 55 points. 

Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days

Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.

Gold is two steps away from $1800

Gold is holding the higher ground, attempting another run towards the $1800 mark heading into the all-important Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium this week. The risk-on-market mood remains the main underlying theme.

All eyes on Jackson Hole

Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.

