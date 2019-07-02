AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6989
- Aussie advanced despite RBA’s rate cut, statement suggesting more to come.
- AUD/USD’s recovery stalled below 0.7000 as sentiment deteriorated.
The Australian dollar has recovered ground against its American rival, despite the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a second consecutive monthly rate cut, to a record low of 1.0%. The 25 bps cut was largely anticipated by market participants, as Governor Lowe said a couple of weeks ago that one rate cut was unlikely to deliver a relevant fall in unemployment. The accompanying statement was quite alike to that of June with a modest twist in the wording regarding future rate cuts, as the board now will adjust monetary policy “if needed” to support sustainable growth in the economy. Lowe spoke later in the day, saying that the central bank is prepared to ease monetary policy again if needed to help boost job growth and stoke inflation. Australia also releases the HIA New Home Sales report early Tuesday, which posted a 28.8% increase in May after falling 11.8% in the previous month.
This Wednesday, the Australian macroeconomic calendar will be quite busy, as the country will release May Building Permits and Trade Balance figures and the AIG Performance of Services Index for June.
The AUD/USD pair recovery has technical bases, as it rebounded from the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily rally, after several failed attempts to pierce it. Nevertheless, the upside seems limited as the pair has been unable to recover beyond the 0.7000 figure. In the 4 hours chart, the risk skews to the downside as the pair is developing below a directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators offer modest downward slopes but within neutral levels.
Support levels: 0.6955 0.6920 0.6895
Resistance levels: 0.7000 0.7035 0.7070
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims intraday gains, ends the day just marginally higher
The EUR/USD pair remains unable to recover beyond the 1.1300 figure as fears about a global economic downturn returned, weighing on high-yielding assets. Christine Lagarde nominated to replace ECB’s Draghi.
GBP/USD settles below 1.2600, hurt by data, Carney
The Pound remains among the weakest currencies of the G-10 bloc, undermined by a dismal UK Construction PMI and cautious comments from BOE’s Carney, warning about the risks of protectionism.
USD/JPY drops below 108 as 10-year US T-bond yield extends slide
The USD/JPY pair struggled to build on Monday's gains and came under renewed bearish pressure in the American trading hours.
Bitcoin rollercoaster ride shoves it under $10,000: Reversal is likely
Bitcoin has embarked on a gain-trimming exercise. The highly volatile market is making it hard for Bitcoin bulls to sustain the price above key support. In fact, they are stuck in a trend where they are making one step forward and two backward.
Gold ending New York considerable higher on heightened geopolitical tensions
Anywhere you look, be it oil, gold, yields and the dollar, and global stocks, we are seeing choppiness - U.S. stock benchmarks stalled as investors dialled back enthusiasm following the pause of tensions between China and the U.S. over the weekend, and instead, the focus is on the threatened fresh tariffs on European goods and Iran which are supporting gold.