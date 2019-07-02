AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6989

Aussie advanced despite RBA’s rate cut, statement suggesting more to come.

AUD/USD’s recovery stalled below 0.7000 as sentiment deteriorated.

The Australian dollar has recovered ground against its American rival, despite the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a second consecutive monthly rate cut, to a record low of 1.0%. The 25 bps cut was largely anticipated by market participants, as Governor Lowe said a couple of weeks ago that one rate cut was unlikely to deliver a relevant fall in unemployment. The accompanying statement was quite alike to that of June with a modest twist in the wording regarding future rate cuts, as the board now will adjust monetary policy “if needed” to support sustainable growth in the economy. Lowe spoke later in the day, saying that the central bank is prepared to ease monetary policy again if needed to help boost job growth and stoke inflation. Australia also releases the HIA New Home Sales report early Tuesday, which posted a 28.8% increase in May after falling 11.8% in the previous month.

This Wednesday, the Australian macroeconomic calendar will be quite busy, as the country will release May Building Permits and Trade Balance figures and the AIG Performance of Services Index for June.

The AUD/USD pair recovery has technical bases, as it rebounded from the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily rally, after several failed attempts to pierce it. Nevertheless, the upside seems limited as the pair has been unable to recover beyond the 0.7000 figure. In the 4 hours chart, the risk skews to the downside as the pair is developing below a directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators offer modest downward slopes but within neutral levels.

Support levels: 0.6955 0.6920 0.6895

Resistance levels: 0.7000 0.7035 0.7070