AUD/USD analysis: bounce extends, but 0.7400 still caps

The AUD/USD pair traded uneventfully within Wednesday's range for most of this Thursday, closing higher for a second consecutive day at 0.7374, but still capped by 0.7400. There were no major news coming from Australia, and the macroeconomic calendar will remain empty also this Friday, leaving the pair in the hands of commodities and stocks. A recovery in base metals backed the advance, with Palladium and Platinum leading the way higher on the London Metal Exchange. The 4 hours chart shows that the price has managed to recover above a still bearish 20 SMA, this last at .7365, while the RSI indicator lacks directional strength around 48 and the Momentum indicator turned south after entering positive territory, this last indicating limited buying interest. The risk remains towards the downside, although the possibility of an upward corrective move can't be disregarded particularly on an advance beyond 0.7400.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.