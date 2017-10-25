AUD/USD analysis: below 0.7700 for the first time in over three-month

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7694

Australian quarterly inflation reaffirms RBA on-hold stance.

Wall Street offset dollar's weakness as a driver for the pair.

The AUD/USD pair ended the day below 0.7700 for the first time since mid-July, with the Aussie hit by poor local data and sinking equities. At the beginning of the day, Australia released its Q3 inflation estimates that came in below market's estimates, and in the case of trimmed figures, even below previous quarter readings. CPI rose in the quarter by 0.6%, and by 1.8% yearly basis, this last, below previous 1.9%. Trimmed figures were no better, up by 0.4% and 1.8% respectively, both missing market's expectations. The Aussie plunged as the numbers reinforce RBA's current monetary policy decision to keep rates at record lows for longer. The negative tone in equities affected the commodity-linked currency later on the day, in spite of broad dollar's weakness. From a technical point of view, an according to the 4 hours chart, the pair is still bearish, with technical indicators maintaining their bearish slopes within bearish territory, and the 20 SMA heading south almost vertically well above the current level. The pair has a strong static support in the 0.7680 region, with a break below if favoring a steeper decline towards 0.7610.

Support levels: 0.7680 0.7650 0.7610

Resistance levels: 0.7730 0.7770 0.7810

