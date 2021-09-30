AUD/USD

On Wednesday, the Australian Dollar declined by 85 pips or 1.17% against the US Dollar. The currency pair breached the 0.7180support level during Wednesday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, the AUD/USD exchange rate could continue to trend lower within Thursday's trading session.

However, the currency exchange rate might find support at 0.7172 during the following trading session.