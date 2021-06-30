AUD/USD

The Australian Dollar fell by 58 pips or 0.77% against the US Dollar on Tuesday. The currency pair was pressured lower by the 200– hour simple moving average during Tuesday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session.

However, a support line at the 0.7500 level could provide support for the AUD/USD currency exchange rate in the shorter term.