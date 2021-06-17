AUD/USD

The Australian Dollar plummeted by 108 pips or 1.40% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The AUD/USD exchange rate breached the 0.7600 level during yesterday's trading session.

The currency exchange rate could continue to edge lower within the following trading session. Bearish traders might target the 0.7560 area today.

However, bearish traders could encounter the weekly support level at 0.7600 during Thursday's trading session.