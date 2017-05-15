AUD/USD analysis: bearish trend persists in the background
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7414
The AUD/USD pair pulled back from a fresh 2-week high of 0.7440, as the greenback pared losses mid American afternoon, but the pair closed up anyway, for a fourth consecutive day. Aussie's advance was backed by a strong recovery in oil and gold prices. Chinese data released at the beginning of the day was generally softer-than-expected, as Industrial Production eased to 6.5% YoY in April, from 7.6%, while Retail Sales in the same month rose by 10.7% yearly basis, below March's 10.9%, but was not enough to spook buyers. During the upcoming Asian session, the RBA will release the Minutes of its latest meeting, mostly seen affecting negatively the Aussie, amid Lowe stance on rates. From a technical point of view, the sharp recovery has left the intraday picture bullish, as in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA heads north below the current level, while technical indicators settled within positive territory, after correcting overbought conditions. The longer term perspective, however, remains bearish as long as the price holds below the daily descendant trend line coming from this year high of 0.7749, at 0.7470 for this Tuesday.
Support levels: 0.7370 0.7330 0.7290
Resistance levels: 0.7440 0.7470 0.7510
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.