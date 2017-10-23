AUD/USD analysis: bearish trend intact, 0.7730 possible

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7800

Aussie weak despite dollar pared gains, trend firm in place.

Attention sifts to Wednesday's quarterly inflation data.

The AUD/USD pair closed the day near a daily low of 0.7795, unable to recover during the American session, despite easing dollar's demand and a recovery in gold prices. The Aussie came under selling pressure at the beginning of the day, as broad dollar's strength coupled with soft Chinese housing data. China is the major trade partner of Australia, and when China sneezes, Australia catches a cold. The House Price index in the world's second-largest economy grew by 6.3% in September, after an 8.3% advance in August. There are no news scheduled for Australia this Tuesday, with the main event of the week for the commodity-related currency being quarterly inflation figures, to be released next Wednesday. The short-term picture is bearish for the pair, as in the 4 hours chart, the price extends below a bearish 20 SMA and below the 23.9& retracement of the September/October slide at 0.7820, now the immediate resistance. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart maintain strong bearish slopes, now nearing oversold readings, supporting a downward extension on a break below the mentioned daily low.

Support levels: 0.7795 0.7760 0.7730

Resistance levels: 0.7820 0.7870 0.7910

