AUD/USD analysis: bearish pressure persists, break below 0.7145 required

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7194

The Aussie was unable to benefit from dollar's weakness, with the AUD/USD pair unable to surpass its weekly high of 0.7245, to finish the day at 0.7194 flat for the week. During the weekend, China released its manufacturing and non-manufacturing December PMIs, with the first showing that activity slowed in December, but still posted the fifth consecutive month of expansion, printing 51.4 from previous 51.7. The services sector index printed 54.5 against previous 54.7. Given Aussie's weakness, the readings below expected may weigh on the Australian currency at the beginning of the week, although the pair needs to break below 0.7145, May 2016 low, to confirm a longer-lasting bearish move. Daily basis, technical readings favor further slides, given that the price is well below a sharply bearish 20 DMA, whilst technical indicators have resumed their slides after a modest correction from oversold readings. In the 4 hours chart, the price broke below is 20 SMA, the Momentum indicator heads modestly lower around its 100 level, while the RSI indicator heads sharply lower at 44, in line with a new leg lower.

Support: levels: 0.7145 0.7100 0.7060

Resistance levels: 0.7220 0.7250 0.7290

