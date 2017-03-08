AUD/USD analysis: bearish pressure increased, RBA minutes up next

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7938

The AUD/USD pair closed the day in the red around 0.7935, down daily basis amid poor Australian and Chinese data released early Thursday. The Australian trade balance surplus was way below expected, down to $856 million in June from the revised down $2 billion recorded in May, amid lower iron ore and coal exports. In the month, exports fell by 1.0% after rising 9.0% in the previous month. As for Chinese data, the Caixin services PMI for July came at 51.5 from previous 51.6, although the composite PMI bounced to a four-month high of 51.9. The RBA will release the Minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting during the upcoming session, hardly expected to surprise and probably leaning the scale further to the downside. The Aussie recovered from a daily low of 0.7914, helped by a recovery in commodities prices, but remains subdued, moving further away from 0.8000, and poised to extend its decline according to intraday technical readings, as in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA gains downward strength above the current level, whilst technical indicators have resumed their declines after correcting within negative territory. The pair still has a strong support at 0.7870, the level to break to confirm additional declines this Friday.

Support levels: 0.7905 0.7870 0.7830

Resistance levels: 0.7980 0.8020 0.8065

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD