AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6802
- Australian Services PMI and TD Securities Inflation for July to be out early Monday.
- Central banks’ imbalances to maintain AUD/USD under pressure in the long term.
- AUD/USD trading at multi-month low and at risk of falling toward 0.6500.
The AUD/USD pair finished the week around the 0.6800 figure, recovering Friday from a multi-month low of 0.6762 to close the day flat. Trade tensions weighed on the Aussie, as China is Australia’s biggest commercial partner while plummeting equities add to the downward case. In the background, the RBA cut rates to a record low of 1.0% while the US Federal Reserve made a “preventive” 25 bps cut. Indeed, escalating trade tensions fueled speculation that the Fed could cut once again, yet Fed’s cuts only worsen the scenario for Australian policymakers, which will probably maintain the imbalances in favor of the USD.
At the beginning of the week, Australia will have a busy calendar, which includes the AIG Performance of Services Index, the Commonwealth Bank Services and Composite PMI, all for July and the TD Securities Inflation reading for the same month.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is bearish, although a risk of an upward corrective movement continues to increase, as the pair declined for an eleventh consecutive day. In the daily chart, technical indicators have decelerated in oversold territory, not yet suggesting a possible bottom underway. Meanwhile, the price develops far below its moving averages, all of them with downward slopes. Shorter-term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair seems poised to resume its decline, as a firmly bearish 20 SMA continues capping advances, currently offering a dynamic resistance at around 0.6840. Technical indicators corrected extreme oversold readings but quickly lost directional strength, now flat well into negative ground.
Support levels: 0.6790 0.6760 0.6725
Resistance levels: 0.6820 0.6850 0.6885
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs
The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China. Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.
USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows
The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.
Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict.
Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control
The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.