AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6802

Australian Services PMI and TD Securities Inflation for July to be out early Monday.

Central banks’ imbalances to maintain AUD/USD under pressure in the long term.

AUD/USD trading at multi-month low and at risk of falling toward 0.6500.

The AUD/USD pair finished the week around the 0.6800 figure, recovering Friday from a multi-month low of 0.6762 to close the day flat. Trade tensions weighed on the Aussie, as China is Australia’s biggest commercial partner while plummeting equities add to the downward case. In the background, the RBA cut rates to a record low of 1.0% while the US Federal Reserve made a “preventive” 25 bps cut. Indeed, escalating trade tensions fueled speculation that the Fed could cut once again, yet Fed’s cuts only worsen the scenario for Australian policymakers, which will probably maintain the imbalances in favor of the USD.

At the beginning of the week, Australia will have a busy calendar, which includes the AIG Performance of Services Index, the Commonwealth Bank Services and Composite PMI, all for July and the TD Securities Inflation reading for the same month.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is bearish, although a risk of an upward corrective movement continues to increase, as the pair declined for an eleventh consecutive day. In the daily chart, technical indicators have decelerated in oversold territory, not yet suggesting a possible bottom underway. Meanwhile, the price develops far below its moving averages, all of them with downward slopes. Shorter-term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair seems poised to resume its decline, as a firmly bearish 20 SMA continues capping advances, currently offering a dynamic resistance at around 0.6840. Technical indicators corrected extreme oversold readings but quickly lost directional strength, now flat well into negative ground.

Support levels: 0.6790 0.6760 0.6725

Resistance levels: 0.6820 0.6850 0.6885