AUD/USD analysis: bearish momentum to accelerate below 0.7840

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7853

The AUD/USD pair ended the day around 0.7850, retreating from a daily high of 0.7918, quickly rejected on an attempt to regain the upside. The Aussie was hit by softer-than-expected Chinese data released at the beginning of the day. Despite the numbers showed that the second world's economy remains in the growth path, the figures suggest that the pace of growth has decelerated. Retail sales were up by 10.4% on a yearly basis, below previous 11% and the expected 10.8%, whilst industrial production in the same period advanced by 6.4%, easing from June's 7.6%, while later on the day, a dollar's recovery put the pair under further pressure. From a technical point of view, the pair remained contained by a daily descendant trend line coming from early August, and while still in range, the scale is lean towards the downside as in the 4 hours chart, the price remains below its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators turned south, entering bearish territory. The mentioned trend line stands this Tuesday around 0.7890, while last week's low at 0.7838 is the immediate support, with a break below it opening doors for a steeper decline.

Support levels: 0.7840 0.7810 0.7785

Resistance levels: 0.7890 0.7925 0.7960

