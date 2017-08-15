AUD/USD analysis: bearish momentum to accelerate below 0.7785
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7820
The Aussie fell against the greenback to an almost 1-month low of 0.7807 and closed the day around 0.7820. The RBA released the Minutes from its August board meeting with little change in the usual wording, as the Central Bank is still concerned on the housing and credit sector, but seemed more confident on the labour market developments, as policymakers removed it from the "careful monitoring" paragraph. As usual, policymakers remarked that “a further appreciation of the exchange rate would be expected to result in a slower pick-up in inflation and economic activity than currently forecast," trying to down-talk further the AUD. Most of the pair's decline, however, can be attributed to dollar's strength, and further slides are likely according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as the price moved further below its 20 SMA and broke below its 200 EMA for the first time in two months, while technical indicators maintain their bearish slopes near oversold readings. July 18th low at 0.7786 comes as a strong support for this Wednesday, with a break below it opening doors for a steeper decline towards the 0.7650 region during the following sessions.
Support levels: 0.7810 0.7785 0.7740
Resistance levels: 0.7860 0.7900 0.7935
