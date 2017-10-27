AUD/USD analysis: bearish momentum eases, but trend prevails

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7677

Poor Australian inflation means lower rates for longer.

A recovery in commodity helped the pair bounce, but bearish trend intact.

The AUD/USD pair closed at 0.7677, is lowest weekly settlement since early July, but up on Friday after plummeting to 0.7624. Commodity-related currencies surged on the last trading day of the week amid a recovery in oil and gold prices, the first up to multi-year highs, and the second meeting some demand amid relief that Yellen's replacement won't mean a significant change in the current monetary policy, also amid political jitters in Spain. The Aussie remains anyway among the weakest currencies across the board, as worst-than-expected quarterly inflation figures released this past week suggest that the RBA will keep rates lower for longer. The daily chart for the pair shows that, despite recovering some ground, it posted a lower low and a lower high, well below all of its moving averages, and with technical indicators still within negative territory, having pared losses but failing to signal further gains ahead, maintaining the risk towards the downside. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the upward potential is also limited, as technical indicators correct higher from extreme oversold readings, but remain below their mid-lines, while a sharply bearish 20 SMA provides a dynamic resistance around 0.7700.

Support levels: 0.7650 0.7610 0.7580

Resistance levels: 0.7700 0.7730 0.7770

