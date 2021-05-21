AUD/USD Analysis: Bearish Head & Shoulders in the making, 0.7700 holds the key

- AUD/USD regained positive traction on Thursday amid the emergence of fresh USD selling.
- Retreating US bond yields, the upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven greenback.
- The lack of follow-through, formation of a bearish head & shoulders favours bearish traders.
The AUD/USD pair managed to defend the 0.7700 round-figure mark and regained positive traction on Thursday amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. As investors looked past hawkish FOMC minutes, a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields failed to assist the US dollar to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from multi-month lows. Bulls further took cues from a surprise dip in the Australian unemployment rate to 5.5% in April. Meanwhile, the number of employed people unexpectedly dropped by 30.6K, though the disappointment was offset by an upward revision of the previous month's reading to +77K from 70.7K.
Apart from this, a strong rally in the equity markets further undermined the safe-haven greenback and provided an additional boost to the perceived riskier aussie. The USD remained depressed and failed to gain any respite from Thursday's mixed US macro data. In fact, the US Department of Labor reported that initial claims for unemployment benefits fell to 444K during the week ended May 15 as against 450K anticipated and the previous week's upwardly revised reading of 478K. This, however, was overshadowed by the disappointing release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, which dropped more than expected to 31.5 in May from 50.2 in the previous month.
The momentum assisted the pair to recover a major part of the previous day's losses, albeit lacked any follow-through buying and ran out of steam during the Asian session on Friday. Traders largely ignored upbeat Australian PMIs for May and Retail Sales figures, which surpassed market expectations by a big margin. Even a generally positive risk tone around the equity markets failed to impress bulls or provide any meaningful impetus to the perceived riskier aussie. Market participants now look forward to the release of flash US PMI prints. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might produce some trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent price action seemed to constitute the formation of a bearish head & shoulders pattern on the daily chart. The neckline support is pegged near the 0.7700 mark, which if broken decisively will set the stage for some meaningful downside. A subsequent fall below monthly swing lows, around the 0.7675 region will reaffirm the bearish breakdown and accelerate the fall towards the 0.7600 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards YTD lows, around the 0.7530 region before the pair eventually drops to challenge the key 0.7500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 0.7795-0.7800 region and is closely followed by the 0.7815-20 supply zone. A sustained strength beyond will negate the bearish set-up and trigger some short-covering move. Bulls might then aim to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 0.7840-45 region and make a fresh attempt to reclaim the 0.7900 mark. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move towards the 0.7965-70 region en-route the key 0.8000 psychological mark, or three-year tops touched in February.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2200 ahead of key PMI figures
EUR/USD remains side-lined around multi-day high above 1.2200. US dollar consolidates recent losses amid a small pick-up in yields. Markets remain indecisive after US Jobless Claims propelled risk-on mood. Eurozone, US PMIs eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4200 ahead of UK Retail Sales/ PMIs
GBP/USD pair remains subdued ahead of the key UK data, keeping its range below 1.4200. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid mixed market mood. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks and Fed tapering anxiety weighs on the sentiment. UK Retail Sales are likely to see a massive jump on an annualized basis last month.
Gold: Defending this key support is critical for bulls, as $1900 beckons
Gold trims intraday losses following its U-turn from $1,870.44, down 0.05% around $1,876.30 by the press time of pre-European session trading. Gold buyers seem to recollect Thursday’s upbeat sentiment ahead of the key data after a light calendar and dead news feed during Asia.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?
Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.