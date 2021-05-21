AUD/USD Analysis: Bearish Head & Shoulders in the making, 0.7700 holds the key

AUD/USD regained positive traction on Thursday amid the emergence of fresh USD selling.

Retreating US bond yields, the upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven greenback.

The lack of follow-through, formation of a bearish head & shoulders favours bearish traders.

The AUD/USD pair managed to defend the 0.7700 round-figure mark and regained positive traction on Thursday amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. As investors looked past hawkish FOMC minutes, a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields failed to assist the US dollar to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from multi-month lows. Bulls further took cues from a surprise dip in the Australian unemployment rate to 5.5% in April. Meanwhile, the number of employed people unexpectedly dropped by 30.6K, though the disappointment was offset by an upward revision of the previous month's reading to +77K from 70.7K.

Apart from this, a strong rally in the equity markets further undermined the safe-haven greenback and provided an additional boost to the perceived riskier aussie. The USD remained depressed and failed to gain any respite from Thursday's mixed US macro data. In fact, the US Department of Labor reported that initial claims for unemployment benefits fell to 444K during the week ended May 15 as against 450K anticipated and the previous week's upwardly revised reading of 478K. This, however, was overshadowed by the disappointing release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, which dropped more than expected to 31.5 in May from 50.2 in the previous month.

The momentum assisted the pair to recover a major part of the previous day's losses, albeit lacked any follow-through buying and ran out of steam during the Asian session on Friday. Traders largely ignored upbeat Australian PMIs for May and Retail Sales figures, which surpassed market expectations by a big margin. Even a generally positive risk tone around the equity markets failed to impress bulls or provide any meaningful impetus to the perceived riskier aussie. Market participants now look forward to the release of flash US PMI prints. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might produce some trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent price action seemed to constitute the formation of a bearish head & shoulders pattern on the daily chart. The neckline support is pegged near the 0.7700 mark, which if broken decisively will set the stage for some meaningful downside. A subsequent fall below monthly swing lows, around the 0.7675 region will reaffirm the bearish breakdown and accelerate the fall towards the 0.7600 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards YTD lows, around the 0.7530 region before the pair eventually drops to challenge the key 0.7500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 0.7795-0.7800 region and is closely followed by the 0.7815-20 supply zone. A sustained strength beyond will negate the bearish set-up and trigger some short-covering move. Bulls might then aim to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 0.7840-45 region and make a fresh attempt to reclaim the 0.7900 mark. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move towards the 0.7965-70 region en-route the key 0.8000 psychological mark, or three-year tops touched in February.