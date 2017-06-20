AUD/USD analysis: bearish extension on a break below 0.7560

The AUD/USD pair edged lower for a second consecutive day, but trades barely 20 pips away from the 0.7600 mark, heavy on dollar's strength. The RBA Minutes released at the beginning of the day showed that policymakers are still worried about wages and developments in the housing sector, the main reason why rates were held unchanged. Nothing actually new was unveiled, with the document hardly affecting the pair. Australia will release house price indexes for Q1 during the upcoming Asian session, with rising prices probably weighing on the AUD. Technically, the short term picture has turned bearish, with the price settling at its lowest in a week and below a now flat 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart, whilst technical indicators maintain their bearish slopes within negative territory. Still, the pair pared loses above 0.7560, the immediate static support and the level to break to confirm additional declines for this Wednesday.

