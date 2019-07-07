AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6980

Central banks’ imbalances skewing the risk to the downside.

Falling equities dragged the Aussie lower, more slides likely.

The AUD/USD pair has reached this past week 0.7043, a level not seen since May, but closed it in the red below the 0.7000 figure. The Aussie found support these days on soaring equities, as stocks´ markets run on hopes major central banks have embarked on a new monetary easing path. The release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls monthly report, however, diminished such hopes, sending equities sharply down, dragging the AUD alongside. The fact that the RBA cut rates for a second consecutive month to a record low of 1.0% while the US Fed will likely cut just once this year added to the pair’s bearish case. Australia will kick-start the week release June’s ANZ Job Advertisements, previously at - 8.4%.

The daily chart for the AUD/USD pair shows that it retreated from around the 100 DMA and settled a handful of pips above a flat 20 DMA. The 200 DMA in the chart maintains its downward slope above the shorter medias, indicating that in the longer run, the risk remains skewed to the downside. Technical indicators have retreated from their highs, the Momentum holding well into positive ground but the RSI currently at 51, somehow anticipating a downward extension, to be confirmed with a break below 0.6950, the immediate support. In the 4 hours chart, the pair settled well below its 20 SMA, which gains downward strength just above 0.7000, while technical indicators settled at multi-week lows, skewing the risk to the downside.

Support levels: 0.6950 0.6915 0.6880

Resistance levels: 0.7005 0.7040 0.7070