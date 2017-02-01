AUD/USD analysis: bearish, but break below 0.7145 still required
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7182
The AUD/USD pair opened modesty higher, but quickly turned south, weighed by worse-than-expected Chinese data released over the weekend. According to official data, the Non-Manufacturing December PMI came in at 54.5, below previous 54.7, while manufacturing activity slowed in the same month, as the NBS Manufacturing PMI came in at 51.4, against previous 51.7 and the expected 51.5. Australia will release its AIG Performance of Manufacturing index during the upcoming Asian session, while in China, attention will center in the Caixin Manufacturing PMI. Currently trading around 0.7180 after trading as low as 0.7164, the pair is poised to extend its decline during the upcoming Asian session, although a surge in Asian share markets will limit technical chances. In the hours chart, the price is a handful of pips below its 20 SMA, but more relevant, below the 61.8% retracement of the early 2016 rally at 0.7210, while technical indicators head modestly lower within negative territory, supporting the case for a downward move, particularly on a break below 0.7145, May 2016 monthly low.
Support: levels: 0.7145 0.7100 0.7060
Resistance levels: 0.7210 0.7250 0.7290
