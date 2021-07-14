AUD/USD

On Tuesday, the Australian Dollar declined by 65 pips or 0.87% against the US Dollar. The currency pair was pressured lower by the 50– and 200– hour SMAs during Tuesday's trading session.

Technical indicators flash bearish signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session.

However, the weekly support level at 0.7400 could provide support for the AUD/USD currency exchange rate within this session.

AUDUSD

fxsoriginal

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recaptures 1.18 after dovish comments from Powell

EUR/USD recaptures 1.18 after dovish comments from Powell

EUR/USD has surpassed 1.18 after Fed Chair Powell's prepared remarks push back against imminent tapering of bond buys. The dollar is down across the board. He also focuses on the role of reopening in pushing inflation higher. In parallel, US PPI beat estimates. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.39 on Powell's comments, strong UK data

GBP/USD rises toward 1.39 on Powell's comments, strong UK data

GBP/USD has surpassed 1.3850, after the UK reported inflation at 2.5% YoY in June, stronger than expected. Fed Chair Powell downed the dollar by rejecting a discussion of tapering.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD eyes $1818 and $1823 as the next bullish targets

XAU/USD eyes $1818 and $1823 as the next bullish targets

Gold price is back is holding onto the recent upbeat momentum above $1800, having witnessed an up and down session a day before.

Gold News

Cardano approaches critical support floor, reversal likely

Cardano approaches critical support floor, reversal likely

Cardano price has been on a steady downtrend since July 5, and this sell-off could be coming to an end. Although indecisive, a bounce from a crucial demand zone seems likely to kick-start an uptrend.

Read more

Breaking: BoC leaves policy rate unchanged, reduces weekly asset purchases to C$2 billion

Breaking: BoC leaves policy rate unchanged, reduces weekly asset purchases to C$2 billion

The Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following the July policy meeting as expected.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures