AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6771

Australian manufacturing output deteriorated in September, services activity improved.

AUD/USD to accelerate its decline on a break below the 0.6735 support.

There was little action around the AUD/USD pair, poised to close the US session at around 0.6770, barely above its previous close. Australian data released at the beginning of the day resulted mixed, as the September preliminary Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI came in worse-than-expected at 49.4, while the Services index improved to 52.5 from 49.1, beating the market’s expectations. The pair advanced during the Asian session despite the dismal market’s mood but remained well below the 0.6800 level. RBA’s Governor Lowe is scheduled to deliver a speech titled "An Economic Update," in Australia, the only relevant event in the country this Tuesday.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair offers a bearish stance in the short-term and according to the 4 hours chart, given that it continues trading below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA which has crossed below the 100 and 200 SMA. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned chart have recovered from overbought levels but turned flat below its 100 level, while the RSI consolidates near oversold readings, maintaining the risk skewed to the downside as long as the price remains below the 0.6800 figure.

Support levels: 0.6735 0.6700 0.6665

Resistance levels: 0.6800 0.6840 0.6880