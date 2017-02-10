AUD/USD analysis: bearish ahead of RBA monetary policy announcement

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7825

The Australian dollar fell to 0.7795, its lowest since mid July, but trimmed half of its daily losses ahead of the close, helped by dovish comments from Fed's Kashkari, who said that the Fed shouldn't raise rates unless inflation actually reaches the 2.0%. The pair closed in the red anyway for a sixth consecutive day, ahead of the RBA monetary policy meeting, which has little changes to revert the ongoing bearish trend for the Aussie, as the Central Bank will hardly change its on-hold stance on rates. A hawkish Lowe won't surprise much either, as he has been long offering encouraging comments of the economic recovery. The short-term picture is bearish, as in the 4 hours chart, approaches to a bearish 20 SMA keep attracting selling interest, currently around 0.7835. Furthermore, and in the mentioned chart, the Momentum indicator has turned marginally lower within neutral territory, while the RSI indicator aims modestly higher around 40, not enough to confirm an upward move ahead. Below the mentioned daily low, the pair would likely test a major static support, the 0.7740/50 region, where the pair has a couple of monthly highs from earlier this year.

Support levels: 0.7790 0.7745 0.7700

Resistance levels: 0.7835 0.7880 0.7910

