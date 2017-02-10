AUD/USD analysis: bearish ahead of RBA monetary policy announcement
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7825
The Australian dollar fell to 0.7795, its lowest since mid July, but trimmed half of its daily losses ahead of the close, helped by dovish comments from Fed's Kashkari, who said that the Fed shouldn't raise rates unless inflation actually reaches the 2.0%. The pair closed in the red anyway for a sixth consecutive day, ahead of the RBA monetary policy meeting, which has little changes to revert the ongoing bearish trend for the Aussie, as the Central Bank will hardly change its on-hold stance on rates. A hawkish Lowe won't surprise much either, as he has been long offering encouraging comments of the economic recovery. The short-term picture is bearish, as in the 4 hours chart, approaches to a bearish 20 SMA keep attracting selling interest, currently around 0.7835. Furthermore, and in the mentioned chart, the Momentum indicator has turned marginally lower within neutral territory, while the RSI indicator aims modestly higher around 40, not enough to confirm an upward move ahead. Below the mentioned daily low, the pair would likely test a major static support, the 0.7740/50 region, where the pair has a couple of monthly highs from earlier this year.
Support levels: 0.7790 0.7745 0.7700
Resistance levels: 0.7835 0.7880 0.7910
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.