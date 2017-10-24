AUD/USD analysis: bearish ahead of Australian inflation data

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7773

Australia Q3 inflation expected above final Q2 one.

Technically bearish, poor readings will likely exacerbate the decline.

The Aussie maintained its weak tone against the greenback, falling down to 0.7770 to close the day barely above the level. The AUD/USD pair traded within a tight 50 pips' range, which could be seen as irrelevant, but that's not the case as the price has moved one step closer to the three-month low posted on October 6th at 0.7732. The pair fell ever since the day started, extending its decline just modestly after US data. Anyway, is clear that speculative interest is not interested in the commodity-related currency. Attention is now centered on Australian Q3 inflation figures, to be released during the upcoming Asian session. For the quarter, inflation is expected to have risen by 0.8%, against previous 0.2%, while yearly basis is expected barely up, at 2.0% from previous 1.9%. Trimmed figures, however, are seen little changed. Technically, the pair retains its bearish stance, as in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA gain downward traction above the current level, now converging with the 23.6% retracement of the latest daily fall at 0.7820, offering a strong resistance in the case of an Aussie recovery, while technical indicator lack clear directional strength but hold near oversold readings. The pair has a major support at the mentioned October low, with a break below probably resulting in a more sustainable decline from there on.

Support levels: 0.7770 0.7730 0.7690

Resistance levels: 0.7820 0.7850 0.7880

