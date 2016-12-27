AUD/USD analysis: bearish acceleration on a break below 0.7145

The Aussie posted some modest gains against its American rival this Tuesday, underpinned by a sharp advance in gold prices, due to some strong psychical demand in India, and firmer oil prices. The AUD/USD pair settled around 0.7185 after meeting selling interest on an approach to the 0.7200 level. The pair can see a larger recovery on a break above 0.7210, the 61.8% retracement of the early year rally, and despite being quite close, such movement seems unlikely short term, as technical readings continue supporting a bearish case. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA has accelerated its slide below the mentioned resistance, whilst the Momentum indicator retreats within bearish territory after failing to surpass its 100 level, and the RSI indicator remains flat near 30. Despite limited intraday volumes, a steeper slide can be seen on a break below 0.7145, May monthly low, with scope to extend sub-0.7100 during the upcoming sessions.

