AUD/USD analysis: bearish, 0.7250 back on the table

The Australian dollar suffered a major setback during the past Asian session, as worst-than-expected Chinese data. The local Caixin manufacturing PMI plunged to 49.6 in May, below the 50 threshold for the first time in almost a year, and down from previous 50.3. The AUD/USD pair eased on the news, later weighed by strong US ADP figures and unable to bounce back, despite Wall Street had quite a positive day. The pair has turned clearly bearish, with the next relevant support and probable bearish target being 0.7328, the low set early May. In the 4 hours chart, the price is holding well below a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators head sharply lower within negative territory, supporting some additional declines ahead, particularly on a break below 0.7365, the immediate support. Below 0.7330, the pair has scope to extend its decline down to 0.7250, a major long term static support.

