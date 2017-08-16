AUD/USD analysis: base metals and Trump backed the Aussie

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7918

The AUD/USD pair had its best day in almost a month, ending the day above the 0.7900 level, compliments to a weaker dollar and soaring base metals' prices, boosted by better-than-expected Chinese economic data, with zinc rallying to its highest since 2007, due to a shortage of metal in China. At the beginning of the day, Australian data were encouraging, as wage growth remained steady in Q2, up by 0.5%, whilst Q1 was upwardly revised to 0.6%, whilst the Westpac leading index came in at 0.1% in July, up from a -0.2% in June. There are no events scheduled in the country for this Thursday, which means that the pair may keep advancing on continued dollar's weakness. The 4 hours chart shows that the price broke above the daily descendant trend line coming from early August high, also above its 20 SMA, with both now converging around 0.7860 and providing a strong support in the case of a pullback. Technical indicators in the same chart have entered positive territory, maintaining their upward slopes and nearing overbought levels, also favoring a new leg lower on an extension beyond 0.7935, the immediate resistance.

Support levels: 0.7860 0.7820 0.7785

Resistance levels: 0.7935 0.7970 0.8010

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD