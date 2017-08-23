AUD/USD analysis: back to neutral, bearish potential increases

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7897

The AUD/USD pair saw little action this Wednesday, but fell for a second consecutive day and posted a lower low for the week at 0.7881, to end the day around the 0.7900 level. With no macroeconomic events in Aussie's way, the currency is taking clues from equities, down for the day on renewed risk aversion. Speculative mood saw a short-lived improvement on Tuesday, but US political jitters saw investors returning to safety, with sentiment still fragile, in spite of any possible recovery. Having failed to regain the upside momentum earlier this week, the pair is back to neutral, with an increasing bearish potential according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as the price remains below an anyway horizontal 20 SMA, currently around 0.7930, while technical indicators remain within negative territory, but lack directional strength. A strong static support comes at 0.7870, with a break below it exposing this month low of 0.7807.

Support levels: 0.7870 0.7840 0.7805

Resistance levels: 0.7930 0.7965 0.8000

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD