AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6962

Australian consumer confidence fell to its lowest in two years, according to Westpac.

The recovery in equities pushed the Aussie higher in the last trading session of the day.

The AUD/USD pair recovered from above 0.6900 but more gains still unclear.

The AUD/USD pair has recovered from a fresh three-week low of 0.6910 achieved at the beginning of the day, to close the day with gains in the 0.6960 region. The initial decline was the result of collapsing consumer confidence in Australia, as the Westpac index fell to -4.1% in July from -0.6% in the previous month. Such reading indicates the most pessimistic consumer sentiment in two years. China released June inflation, which resulted as expected, down by 0.1% MoM and up by 2.7% YoY, although the PPI came in at 0.0%, missing the market’s expectations of 0.3%. Wall Street’s comeback after Powell opened doors for additional rate cuts, backed the later recovery. Australia will release early Thursday, July’s Consumer Inflation Expectations, previously at 3.3%, and May Investment Lending for Homes and Home Loans.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is finishing the day around a congestion of moving averages in the 4 hours chart, with the 20 SMA maintaining its bearish slope below the 100 SMA and the current price. In the mentioned chart, technical indicators have recovered from extreme oversold levels, but lost strength upward below their mid-lines, putting at doubt a bullish continuation, at least, from a technical point of view. The pair could find support in Asian indexes if they follow the lead of their American counterparts, but if the pair resumes its decline and pierces 0.6950, the most likely scenario will be a bearish continuation.

Support levels: 06950 0.6915 0.6880

Resistance levels: 0.6970 0.7010 0.7040