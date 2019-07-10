AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6962
- Australian consumer confidence fell to its lowest in two years, according to Westpac.
- The recovery in equities pushed the Aussie higher in the last trading session of the day.
- The AUD/USD pair recovered from above 0.6900 but more gains still unclear.
The AUD/USD pair has recovered from a fresh three-week low of 0.6910 achieved at the beginning of the day, to close the day with gains in the 0.6960 region. The initial decline was the result of collapsing consumer confidence in Australia, as the Westpac index fell to -4.1% in July from -0.6% in the previous month. Such reading indicates the most pessimistic consumer sentiment in two years. China released June inflation, which resulted as expected, down by 0.1% MoM and up by 2.7% YoY, although the PPI came in at 0.0%, missing the market’s expectations of 0.3%. Wall Street’s comeback after Powell opened doors for additional rate cuts, backed the later recovery. Australia will release early Thursday, July’s Consumer Inflation Expectations, previously at 3.3%, and May Investment Lending for Homes and Home Loans.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is finishing the day around a congestion of moving averages in the 4 hours chart, with the 20 SMA maintaining its bearish slope below the 100 SMA and the current price. In the mentioned chart, technical indicators have recovered from extreme oversold levels, but lost strength upward below their mid-lines, putting at doubt a bullish continuation, at least, from a technical point of view. The pair could find support in Asian indexes if they follow the lead of their American counterparts, but if the pair resumes its decline and pierces 0.6950, the most likely scenario will be a bearish continuation.
Support levels: 06950 0.6915 0.6880
Resistance levels: 0.6970 0.7010 0.7040
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.
