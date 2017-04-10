AUD/USD analysis: Australian data to set the tone
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7859
The AUD/USD pair surged to its highest in a week, up to 0.7874 intraday, to close some 20 pips below this level. The Aussie gained upward traction during the Asian session, on the back of broad dollar's weakness, and a recovery in gold prices. The advance came in spite of soft local data, as the Australia’s AiG performance of services index dropped to 52.1 in September from a previous reading of 53.0. The pair pulled back on US data, but recovered afterwards, indicating that AUD bears are becoming to hesitate. Australia will release August retail sales and trade balance figures during the upcoming Asian session, both expected above July's figures. If that's the case, the pair's recovery could continue up to the 0.7900 threshold and beyond. Short term technical readings favor an advance, given that in the 4 hours chart, the pair is developing above a horizontal 20 SMA, which acted as intraday support, now standing around 0.7835, while technical indicators are trying to regain the upside within positive territory, still below their intraday peaks, indicating that additional confirmations are required at this point.
Support levels: 0.7835 0.7800 0.7760
Resistance levels: 0.7900 0.7940 0.7975
