AUD/USD analysis: Australian CPI expectations up next

The AUD/USD pair kept falling this Wednesday, ending the day lower at 0.7879 and after trading as low as 0.7855 during the Asian session. The Aussie was hit by macroeconomic news, as the Westpac consumer confidence index fell in August by 1.2%, its ninth straight monthly decline. Also harming the commodity-related currency where Chinese inflation figures, as CPI rose by 0.1% in the month, matching market's estimates, and by 1.4% when compared to a year earlier, below previous and forecasted 1.5%. The Producer Price index for the same month, came in at 5.5%, matching previous. Australia will release its CPI expectations for August early Thursday, last at 4.4%, with a miss there probably implying further pressure over the Aussie. The technical bias is bearish, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price remains below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators extend their consolidative phase within negative territory, yet with the pair posting lower lows daily basis since last week.

