AUD/USD analysis: Aussie's bearishness leading the way

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7759

The AUD/USD pair edged lower at the beginning of the week, ending the day a handful of pips above the multi-week low set last week at 0.7732, as the Chinese Caixin Services PMI came in at 50.6 for September, indicating that the sector grew at its slowest pace in 21 months. The report diverges from the official figure which showed that the sector expanded at its fastest rate in almost three years. Undermining further the Australian currency is the increasing divergence between central banks, as RBA's concerns over the Aussie strength will likely keep policymakers on hold for longer, while the Fed seems still determinate to raise rates. The pair is technically bearish, despite the limited intraday range, and technical readings in the 4 hours chart support the case for further slides, given that the 20 SMA accelerated lower above the current level, currently around 0.7790, while the RSI indicator holds near oversold readings, with no aims of regaining the upside. The Momentum, on the other hand, advanced modestly within negative territory, not enough to change the negative picture that dominates the pair.

Support levels: 0.7730 0.7680 0.7640

Resistance levels: 0.7790 0.7835 0.7880

