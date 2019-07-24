AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6976

Business activity in Australia contracted in July, employment fell.

RBA’s Governor Lowe is due to deliver a speech on inflation this Thursday.

AUD/USD at risk of falling further after losing the 0.7000 figure.

The AUD/USD pair extended its bearish route to reach a fresh one-week low of 0.6972, ending the day not far above the level. The Aussie fell throughout the day, initially weighed by speculation of further rate cuts in Australia, and disappointing local data. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia Composite PMI for July came in at 51.8 vs. The previous 52.2, as activity in the manufacturing and services sectors contracted but also showed that employment decreased for the first time since April and to the greatest extent since May 2016. In the American afternoon, falling commodities’ prices and the sour tone of Wall Street, as US indexes traded mixed, with the DJIA ending the day in the red. During the upcoming Asian session, the only event scheduled in Australia is a speech from RBA’s Governor Lowe, due to deliver a speech titled "Inflation Targeting and Economic Welfare" in Sydney.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is closing a fourth consecutive day with losses, which leaves it short-term oversold. Nevertheless, there are no signs of downward exhaustion, as, in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have entered oversold territory, maintaining their downward slopes. In the same chart, the pair is below the 20 and 100 SMA, while holding a few pips above the 200 SMA. A break below this last will likely be a psychological trigger for sellers. Since late June, the pair has found support in the 0.6950 price zone several times, which means that, if the level gives up, chances of a downward extension will increase.

Support levels: 0.6950 0.6910 0.6880

Resistance levels: 0.6995 0.7030 0.7070