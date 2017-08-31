AUD/USD analysis: Aussie surges of soft US inflation, gold rally

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7941

The AUD/USD pair changed course after bottoming for the day at 0.7871, a major static support level, helped by weak US inflation and housing data, and by resurgent oil prices, despite a risk appetite environment. The commodity neared $1,320.00 a troy ounce by the end of the day, pushing the pair to fresh daily highs above 0.7940, where the pair will probably wait for the Chinese Caixin PMI for August, expected at 50.9 from previous 51.1 and the AIG Performance of manufacturing Index for August, latest seen at 56. The 4 hours chart shows that the latest advance left the price above a horizontal 20 SMA and the 50% retracement of its July/August decline at 0.7935, although in the same chart, the Momentum indicator remains below its mid-lines, as the RSI indicator aims modestly higher around 53. The pair has a major resistance at 0.7965, where the pair topped mid August and it also has the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned slide, with a break above the level opening doors for an advance up to 0.8000 and beyond, should US employment data to be released early Friday disappoints.

Support levels: 0.7935 0.7900 0.7870

Resistance levels: 0.7965 0.8000 0.8040

