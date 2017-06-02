AUD/USD analysis: Aussie still strong, but break above 0.7700 required

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7653

The AUD/USD pair fell down to 0.7629, but trimmed half of its daily losses and settled in the 0.7650 region, not far from the multi-month high posted last week at 0.7695. The Aussie was backed by a rally in base metals, with gold above $1,230 a troy ounce for the first time this year, and local data beating expectations. The Melbourne institute inflation forecast released early Monday reported that the CPI is expected to have risen by 0.6% during January, from December's 0.5%, while year-on-year inflation is seen rising by 2.1% against previous 1.8%. Also, job advertisements jumped 4% in January from a 2.2% decline in December, suggesting a rebound in the labor market. From a technical point of view, the pair is trading around a bullish 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart, whilst the Momentum indicator turned higher, but stands below its 1000 level, but the RSI remains within positive territory, regaining the upside and currently around 55, supporting some additional gains for the upcoming hours. The 0.7700 is the level to watch, as a break above it should see the recovery extending up to 2016 highs in the 0.7830 region.

Support levels: 0.7630 0.7590 0.7550

Resistance levels: 0.7695 0.7735 0.7770

