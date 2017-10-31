AUD/USD analysis: Aussie selling stalled, but risk remains towards the downside

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7661

October Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI to set the tone in Asia.

AUD intrinsically bearish amid central banks' imbalances, Fed's decision awaited.

The AUD/USD pair saw little action on Tuesday, ending the day anyway lower at 0.7661. The Aussie attempted to recover ground at the beginning of the day, but the upside remained contained well below the 0.7700 level, as October Chinese official PMIs were slightly disappointing. China's official manufacturing PMI came in at 51.6 for October, below previous 52.4 and market's expectations of 52.0, while the non-manufacturing PMI resulted at 54.3, below September 55.4. Both indices held in expansionary territory, with the decline being attributed to a week-long public holidays and a slowdown in industries that were cutting excess of capacity. In Australia, new home sales plummeted 6.1% in October after rising 9.1% in the previous month, which is not as bad as it looks, as the risk of a bubble in the housing sector has been one of the reasons why the RBA kept its rates on hold. The country will release it AIG performance of manufacturing index for October during the upcoming Asian session, latest at 54.2, while for China, focus will be on the Caixin manufacturing PMI. Holding near the three-month low set last Friday at 0.7624, the 4 hours chart shows that the risk is towards the downside, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is below a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators turned south, the Momentum still around its mid-line, but the RSI currently at 39. Further declines below the mentioned low should favor a steeper slide towards the 0.7450 region during the upcoming days, a major long-term support.

Support levels: 0.7650 0.7610 0.7580

Resistance levels: 0.7690 0.7730 0.7775

