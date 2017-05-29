AUD/USD analysis: Aussie looking weak on soft metals
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7441
The AUD/USD pair closed the day flat, although the Aussie retained the sour tone seen over the last few days, with the decline limited by the absence of volume amid major markets being closed on holidays. The Aussie was weighed at the beginning of the day by falling commodities' prices, set to extend their decline this Tuesday and therefore maintaining the AUD under pressure. In the meantime, Australia will release its April Building Permits figures during the upcoming Asian session, expected to have bounced after March's sharp decline. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair bounced after nearing the 50% retracement of the latest bullish run, at 0.7420, still the immediate support. In the same chart, the price remains below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have turned flat within negative territory, rather reflecting the ongoing lack of directional strength than supporting additional declines. Below the mentioned Fibonacci support, also Friday's low, the risk turns towards the downside, with scope then to extend its slide down to the 0.7365 level, a strong static support.
Support levels: 0.7420 0.7390 0.7365
Resistance levels: 0.7470 0.7515 0.7550
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.