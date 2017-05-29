AUD/USD analysis: Aussie looking weak on soft metals

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7441

The AUD/USD pair closed the day flat, although the Aussie retained the sour tone seen over the last few days, with the decline limited by the absence of volume amid major markets being closed on holidays. The Aussie was weighed at the beginning of the day by falling commodities' prices, set to extend their decline this Tuesday and therefore maintaining the AUD under pressure. In the meantime, Australia will release its April Building Permits figures during the upcoming Asian session, expected to have bounced after March's sharp decline. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair bounced after nearing the 50% retracement of the latest bullish run, at 0.7420, still the immediate support. In the same chart, the price remains below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have turned flat within negative territory, rather reflecting the ongoing lack of directional strength than supporting additional declines. Below the mentioned Fibonacci support, also Friday's low, the risk turns towards the downside, with scope then to extend its slide down to the 0.7365 level, a strong static support.

Support levels: 0.7420 0.7390 0.7365

Resistance levels: 0.7470 0.7515 0.7550

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD