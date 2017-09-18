AUD/USD analysis: Aussie down, hit from multiple fronts

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7946

The Australian dollar plummeted to its lowest in over two weeks, following the lead of the Canadian dollar. The commodity linked currency was rejected earlier on the day from the 0.8030 region, as Chinese mixed money data released overnight weighed on the Aussie. Late US session, the Australian currency was affected by a sharp decline in the Canadian dollar, as BOC member Lane expressed the concerned of policy makers on the strength of the CAD, cooling down chances of a new rate hike in US neighbor. Further weighing on the Australian currency are falling metal prices, with gold nearing $1,300.00 a troy ounce. The 4 hours chart shows that the pair may continue sliding over the upcoming sessions, as the decline gained momentum once the price broke below its 20 SMA, bearish around 0.7995, whilst in the same chart, the RSI indicator maintains a strong downward momentum around 35, while the Momentum holds within negative territory, with limited directional strength. There's a strong static support around 0.7920, with further declines below the level favoring a downward continuation for this Tuesday.

Support levels: 0.7920 0.7890 0.7850

Resistance levels: 0.7960 0.7995 0.8030

