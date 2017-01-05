AUD/USD analysis: Aussie can trim gain on a dovish RBA

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7533

The AUD/USD pair posted a nice recovery this Monday, surging up to 0.7540 before settling a few pips below the level, boosted by positive macroeconomic data coming from Australia at the beginning of the day. Manufacturing activity strengthen in April, with the AIG performance of manufacturing index up to 59.2 in the month from previous 57.5. For once, the Aussie ignored Chinese numbers, as official PMIs missed market's expectations, with the manufacturing sector growing by 51.2 in April, against previous 51.8, while the non-manufacturing sector expanded by 54.0 from previous 55.1. The Reserve Bank of Australia will have its monetary policy meeting during the upcoming Asian session, and the Aussie could give up its gains if the Central Bank is offers a dovish stance. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart support some additional gains as the price is now well above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators barely pared gains near overbought readings. The 200 EMA in the same chart stands around 0.7560, providing a strong dynamic resistance. Beyond it, the pair has scope to extend its advance up to 0.7600 a former strong support.

Support levels: 0.7510 0.7470 0.7430

Resistance levels: 0.7560 0.7600 0.7650

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD