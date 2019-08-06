AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6757

RBA kept rates on hold and doors opened for additional rate cuts.

Solid Australian data and a better market mood failed to support the Aussie.

AUD/USD at a brink of resuming its decline.

The AUD/USD pair has peaked at 0.6800 this Tuesday, rather backed by a better market mood than Aussie’s self-strength. As expected, the RBA kept its benchmark rate on hold at 1.0%, after cutting rates for two consecutive months. Policymakers maintained the dovish tone, as Governor Lowe referred to sluggish economic growth and rising unemployment. Among other things, Gov. Lowe said that “wages growth remains subdued and there is little upward pressure at present, with strong labour demand being met by more supply." The country released its June Trade Balance, which posted a record surplus of 8,036M, although the reading failed to spur Aussie’s demand, pressured by RBA’s willingness to keep cutting rates.

Australia will release this Wednesday the AIG Performance of Construction Index for July, previously at 43, and June housing data, with Home Loans seen up by 0.6% vs. the previous 0.0%.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair trimmed most of its intraday gains, finishing the day little changed in the 0.6750 price zone. The short-term picture is bearish, according to the 4 hours chart, as the 20 SMA capped attempts to recover the upside, currently providing a dynamic resistance at around 0.6785. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have recovered from oversold levels but lost strength upward, the RSI near oversold readings and the Momentum just below its mid-line. A bearish extension seems likely on a break below 0.6750, the immediate support.

Support levels: 0.6750 0.6720 0.6680

Resistance levels: 0.6785 0.6810 0.6845