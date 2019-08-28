AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6738
- Australian data keeps disappointing, adding to Aussie’s bearish case.
- AUD/USD pressuring critical static support at 0.6735, steeper decline below it.
The AUD/USD pair traded lower in range, ending the day just above the 0.6735 critical support. The Australian Bureau of Statistics released Construction Work Done for the second quarter of the year, which posted a larger-than-expected decline of 3.8%, worse than the -1.0% expected. The pair remained under pressure during US trading hours, despite Wall Street managed to shrug off the negative mood and close with gains. This Thursday, Australia will release Private Capital Expenditures data for the second quarter of the year, previously at .1.7%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the AUD/USD pair is at risk of extending its decline, given that, in the 4 hours chart, the pair is depressed below its 20 and 100 SMA, while technical indicators keep heading lower within negative levels, currently at fresh weekly lows. The pair could retest July low at 0.6676 on a break below the mentioned support, while upticks will likely be seen as chances of adding shorts.
Support levels: 0.6735 0.6700 0.6675
Resistance levels: 0.6790 0.6820 0.6860
