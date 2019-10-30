AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6891
- Australian Q3 inflation ticked marginally higher, still below RBA’s target.
- Chinese official Manufacturing PMI and Non-manufacturing PMI up next.
- AUD/USD to challenge selling interest aligned around 0.6900.
The Australian dollar was among the best performers over the last 24 hours, rising toward its monthly high against its American rival. The pair is currently trading at around 0.6875, as Australian inflation ticked higher in Q3, while equities edged higher post-Fed, lending support to the pair. Australia released quarterly inflation figures at the beginning of the day, with the cost of living up by 1.7% in the three-month to September, meeting the market’s expectations and slightly above the previous. HIA New Home Sales were up by 5.7% in September, worse than the expected 33.7% and below the previous 7.3%.
In the US-China trade relationship front, hopes faded after Chilean President announced the cancellation of the APEC meeting. Nevertheless, US President Trump later said that he still hopes to sign a trade agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month.
This Thursday, Australia will release Private Sector Credit and Building Permits for September. More relevantly, China will release the official October Manufacturing PMI, seen at 49.8, and the Non-Manufacturing index, seen at 53.9 from 53.7 previously.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.6891, its highest since last May. The short-term picture for the pair is bullish, as, in the 4-hour chart, it bounced sharply from a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators maintain their strong upward slopes, now nearing overbought levels. The 0.6900 figure won’t be an easy bone to break, yet the pair could challenge sellers around it on better-than-expected Chinese data.
Support levels: 0.6840 0.6800 0.6770
Resistance levels: 0.6900 0.6930 0.6965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
