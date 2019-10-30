AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6891

Australian Q3 inflation ticked marginally higher, still below RBA’s target.

Chinese official Manufacturing PMI and Non-manufacturing PMI up next.

AUD/USD to challenge selling interest aligned around 0.6900.

The Australian dollar was among the best performers over the last 24 hours, rising toward its monthly high against its American rival. The pair is currently trading at around 0.6875, as Australian inflation ticked higher in Q3, while equities edged higher post-Fed, lending support to the pair. Australia released quarterly inflation figures at the beginning of the day, with the cost of living up by 1.7% in the three-month to September, meeting the market’s expectations and slightly above the previous. HIA New Home Sales were up by 5.7% in September, worse than the expected 33.7% and below the previous 7.3%.

In the US-China trade relationship front, hopes faded after Chilean President announced the cancellation of the APEC meeting. Nevertheless, US President Trump later said that he still hopes to sign a trade agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month.

This Thursday, Australia will release Private Sector Credit and Building Permits for September. More relevantly, China will release the official October Manufacturing PMI, seen at 49.8, and the Non-Manufacturing index, seen at 53.9 from 53.7 previously.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.6891, its highest since last May. The short-term picture for the pair is bullish, as, in the 4-hour chart, it bounced sharply from a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators maintain their strong upward slopes, now nearing overbought levels. The 0.6900 figure won’t be an easy bone to break, yet the pair could challenge sellers around it on better-than-expected Chinese data.

Support levels: 0.6840 0.6800 0.6770

Resistance levels: 0.6900 0.6930 0.6965