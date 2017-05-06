AUD/USD analysis: all eyes on RBA decision

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7491

The Australian dollar was among the best performers this Monday, advancing against the greenback up to 0.7497, despite early Monday data showed that the AIG performance of services index fell to 51.5 in May from 53.0 reported in the previous month. The Aussie found support on an improved Chinese Caixin Services PMI, up in May to 52.8 from previous 51.5, extending its advance later on soft US data. The pair holds near the 0.7500 mark ahead of the RBA monetary policy meeting, as the Central Bank is largely expected to remain on hold, although any chance in the wording, particularly if Lowe refers to a slowing recovery, should affect all AUD crosses. The short term picture is strongly bullish, as the price has accelerated far above its moving averages, whilst technical indicators retain their upward slopes within overbought readings. The pair has a strong static resistance at 0.7515, from where the pair retreated twice late May, with stops likely gathering above it, and therefore anticipating a probable upward extension on a break beyond it.

Support levels: 0.7475 0.7440 0.7400

Resistance levels: 0.7515 0.7550 0.7595

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD