AUD/USD analysis: all eyes on January employment data

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7698

The Australian dollar posted a solid advance for a second consecutive day against its American rival, with the pair ending the day a few pips below the 0.7700 threshold after posting a fresh three-month high of 0.7708. The commodity-related currency was backed at the beginning of the day by a recovery in consumers' confidence, as the Westpac-Melbourne Institute survey of consumer sentiment rose 2.3% to 99.6 in February, following a gain of just 0.1% the previous month. Dollar's intraday strength was not enough to push the pair below the base of its latest range, the 0.7600, with the u-turn of the American currency fueling the advance of the already strong AUD. During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will release its January employment figures, with the unemployment rate expected to remain flat at 5.8% and 10,000 new jobs added in the month. Better-than-expected figures can boost the AUD/USD pair pass the 0.7700, but is still to be seen if gains beyond the level could be sustainable in time, as ever since last April, spikes beyond the level have been quickly reverted, and in fact triggered strong downward corrective moves. Short term, the 4 hours chart favors additional gains, as technical indicators have accelerated their advances within positive territory, whilst the 20 SMA gains bullish strength, currently at 0.7665 November 2016 high at 0.7778, is a possible bullish target, but as higher the advance, the higher the risk of a quick reversal.

Support levels: 0.7665 0.7610 0.7570

Resistance levels: 0.7710 0.7745 0.7790

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD