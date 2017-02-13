AUD/USD analysis: all eyes on Chinese inflation data

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7672

The AUD/USD pair advanced up to 0.7688 at the beginning of the day, but was once again rejected from the critical technical resistance. The pair fell down to 0.7630 on broad dollar's demand, but bounced back from the level as base metals gained, led by an advance in copper prices as the strike in the Escondida mine, in Chile, fueled concerns about supply shortages. Australia will release its NAB's Business Confidence index during the upcoming session, but the pair will likely react more to Chinese January inflation data, also to be released during the next few hours. Technically, the pair has made no progress, still confined within the 0.76/0.77 range, unable to find a clear direction. In the 4 hours chart, the price is hovering around a flat 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have bounced modestly from their mid-lines, with not enough strength to confirm additional gains ahead. Spikes beyond the resistance have been steadily rejected since last April, and with the ongoing dollar's strength, a rally beyond 0.7700 may attract enough selling interest to send the pair down to the base of the mentioned range.

Support levels: 0.7605 0.7570 0.7530

Resistance levels: 0.7710 0.7745 0.7790

