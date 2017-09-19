AUD/USD analysis: aiming higher, but 0.8030 caps

AUD/USD Current price: 0.8010

The AUD/USD pair ended the day above 0.8000, but having stalled its daily recovery at 0.8019, below the 0.8030 strong resistance area. The Aussie found some support in RBA meeting Minutes released at the beginning of the day, as despite the monetary policy was maintained unchanged, there economic outlook was presented with a modest upbeat tone. The American dollar lost ground in the US afternoon, undermined by soft local data. The pair presents a modest bullish stance ahead of the Asian opening, with the price advancing above its 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart, and technical indicators regaining positive ground. Still, the pair has a strong static resistance in the 0.8030 region, in where the pair met selling interest multiple times during the last few days. Beyond it, the rally could accelerate towards the 0.8100 mark, but selling interest around this last will probably reject the advance, moreover as investors will probably rush into profit taking on short term spikes.

Support levels: 0.7990 0.7955 0.7910

Resistance levels: 0.8030 0.8060 0.8100

