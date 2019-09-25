AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6755

Cooling tensions between the US and China barely enough to help the AUD.

Australian macroeconomic calendar to remain empty this Thursday.

AUD/USD poised to extend its decline toward the year low at 0.6676.

The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.6750 ahead of the Asian opening, having resumed its decline after Tuesday’s attempt to recover ground. The pair bounced from a daily low of 0.6738, helped by a better market mood in the final session of the day pushing equities higher. Broad dollar’s demand, however, weighed more. News that China is looking to buy more agricultural products from the US, and comments from President Trump, noting a deal is close, weren’t enough to support the Aussie. The Australian macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer Wednesday and will remain the same this Thursday.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair seems poised to retest the multi-year low set last August at 0.6676 as it finally fell below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily decline, after topping early September around the 50% retracement of the same slide. The Fibonacci level comes at 0.6770, now an immediate resistance. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA extended its decline below the larger ones, now a handful of pips above the mentioned Fibonacci resistance. The Momentum indicator is aiming to recover ground just around its midline, but the RSI is barely bouncing from oversold readings, indicating limited buying interest at current levels.

Support levels: 0.6735 0.6700 0.6665

Resistance levels: 0.6770 0.6805 0.6840