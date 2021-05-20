AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD broke first support at 7770/60, which is now working well as resistance. We bottomed exactly at strong support at 7725/15. The trend is still sideways.
NZDUSD broke first support at 7220/10 hitting our buying opportunity at 7170/60. The trend is still sideways.
AUDJPY longs at strong support at 8480/40 not working!! The trend is still sideways.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD holding first resistance at 7770/80 risks a retest of strong support at 7725/15. Longs need stops below 7700. A break lower to retest last week’s low at 7686. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 7675/65 & 7625/20, perhaps as far as 7370/60.
First resistance at 7770/80 but above here can target re-targets 7800/10, perhaps as far as 7840/50. Watch strong 500 month moving average resistance at 7880/85.
NZDUSD longs at our buying opportunity at 7170/60 targets first resistance at 7210/20. Shorts need stops above 7230. A break higher re-targets 7245/50 & 7260/70, perhaps as far as very strong resistance at 7300/10. Shorts need stops above 7325. A break higher is a strong buy signal initially targeting 7370/80.
A buying opportunity at 7170/60, stop below 7140. A break lower targets 7115/05, perhaps as far as 7080/70.
AUDJPY holding below 8430 is a sell signal targeting 8370/60 & 8320/10. Bulls need to hold prices above 8450 for a chance to retest 8515/25. Further gains target 8560/80.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.22 as Fed effect fades ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and jobless claims await traders.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening optimism
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month. Britain's vaccination campaign has been extended to younger adults. The BOE's Jon Cunliffe speaks later.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, taper talks to cap the upside
This Thursday, gold price is looking to extend the recovery from near the $1860 region. In the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, XAU/USD looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters.
Ripple bulls resurface but lack conviction
XRP price has seen a sharp recovery after the massive crash on Wednesday’s trading session. Ripple will turn bulls if it produces a 4-hour candlestick close above the demand zone extending from $0.942 to $1.172. Failing to do so will lead to range-bound moves or a downtrend if the selling pressure increases.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy