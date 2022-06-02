EURUSD broke first support at 1.0690/70 to hold 5 pips above the next target of 1.0620/00. Longs here today need stops below 1.0590. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 1.0575/65, perhaps as far as 1.0520/15.

First resistance at 1.0675/95. Shorts need stops above 1.0705. Further gains target 1.0740/45 before a retest of 1.0780/85. Strong resistance at 1.0800/20. Shorts need stops above 1.0835.

USDCAD has bounced to 1.2660/70. We should struggle to beat this level but if we continue higher look for a sell opportunity at 1.2700/1.2720. Shorts need stops above 1.2740.

Holding 1.2660/70 sees a retest of 1.2620/05. A break below 1.2595 risks a slide to 1.2565/55, perhaps as far as 1.2525/20.

AUDUSD made a high for the day exactly at strong resistance at 7230/50. Shorts need stops above 7270.

We held just 9 pips above minor support at 7145/40, but the best support today is at 7140/30. Longs need stops below 7115. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 7080/70, perhaps as far as 7030/20.

NZDUSD collapsed from 6565/70 as expected to make a low for the day at first support at 6490/70 again yesterday. Longs need stops below 6460. A break lower targets 6450 then 6435/25, perhaps as far as strong support at 6410/00. Longs need stops below 6385.

First resistance at 6530/50. Shorts need stops above 6570. If we continue higher look for 6620/30.